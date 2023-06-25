SNGPL board sacks managing director

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on Saturday sacked its Managing Director Ali Javed Hamdani who had been suspended on February 19, 2023, on various alleged wrongdoings and failure to show KPI (Key Performance Indicators) in his last 2 years as boss of the Sui gas company.

Interestingly, the suspension matter has been sub judice for 4 months and the decision of the Lahore High Court in this case is due tomorrow (Monday). The SNGPL spokesman confirmed that the board had fired Hamdani with a majority vote, keeping in view the findings of an inquiry committee which was set up soon after his suspension to probe the wrongdoings committed by him as MD during his tenure. After his suspension, Amer Tufail (DMD) was given the charge of acting managing director.

After suspension by the board on February 18, Hamdani had moved the Lahore High Court (LHC). Talking to The News, he said sacking him was a contemptuous move by the board as the LHC was set to issue its verdict on his suspension on Monday. He said the board, in a preempted move, suspended him in haste which was contempt of court. He termed his sacking a breach of corporate laws.

He said his dismissal was not on the agenda of the board meeting as there was only a strategic paper on the agenda.

He said: “The board cannot susp end and sack an MD as there is no provision in the Companies Act to suspend and sack an MD because the appointing authority is the prime minister of Pakistan.”