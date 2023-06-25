No let-up in muggy weather

LAHORE: Sizzling heat and humid weather continued to test the patience of the citizens as a number of people reported to be fainted here on Saturday.

Met data showed that the sun continued to show its wrath as the mercury reached 41.2°C (maximum) and 32.6°C (minimum) in the provincial capital.

The Met officials predicted very hot and humid weather in the most plain areas of the country while dust raising/gusty winds likely in afternoon during the next 24 hours. They further predicted dust-thunderstorm/rain in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/east Balochistan and Kashmir. In the provincial metropolis, a number of people were reported to be fainted in the Orange Line Train as well as Metro Bus due to mal-functioning of the AC system. Citizens said no fans or cooling system was operative either in the trains and busses as well as at their stations.

Similar reports were received from the government hospitals and other government institutions where public dealing was done. A number of similar cases were reported in the markets established for the sale of sacrificial animals. A trader of sacrificial animals said many animals also died due to the hot and humid weather as there were no shades and free water for the animals.

On the other hand, besides the scheduled power shut downs, the citizens were also facing unscheduled power breakdowns, faults in transformers and low voltage issues, which were causing serious inconvenience for them.

Citizens have appealed the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to take notice of the situation and provide relief to the citizens by ordering the Lesco to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in this hot and humid weather. Meanwhile, Met officials said that seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and moist currents from Arabian sea were penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and a westerly wave was also likely to enter in upper parts of the country on 25th June. They said rainfall was recorded at some cities including Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Malam Jabba, Balakot and Saidu Sharif. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 49°C.