Outages rise amid over 7,000MW power shortfall.—AFP/file

LAHORE: With a surge in power demand, people have been braving electricity outages spanning up to 14 hours a day, and that too in an election year, indicating something seriously flawed in the energy establishment of the country.

On Saturday, the mercury went up to over 40°C in most parts of the country, and it inflated power demand for cooling purposes, significantly, stretching the national grid’s total energy requirement up to 29,000 MW–30,000 MW. However, electricity generation could not pick up beyond 22,600 MW despite having a generation capacity close to 50,000 MW, said sources.

People have to face multifaceted chronic problems when it comes to electricity supply in the country. Their suffering continues unabated, no matter if it is the low-demand winter months or the peak-load summer season. They are deprived of power supply on one account or another, whether it is a so-called load management plan, approved shutdowns, technical power failures, or intense fluctuations in voltage resulting in brownouts. The menace of these series of power blackouts has made people’s lives hell.

A relatively new phenomenon of intense nocturnal load-shedding has added misery to already suffering masses on account of distressing power cuts. Under such clandestine moves by the energy establishment, night-time outages have been seen at an all-time high. Masses are subjected to as many as 3-6 hours of load-shedding in urban areas daily, compared to earlier 1-2 hours between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. It is in stark contrast to the announced outage of up to four hours in 24 hours.

But the federal power minister has a different view of what is going on in the country as far as power demand and supply are concerned. He claimed on Saturday that over-four-hours-a-day power suspension is being made in only three per cent of feeders in the national power grid, which excludes K-Electric being a privatised entity. Citing June 23, 2023 power figures, he said a new national record of total of 30,089 MW power demand has been set. He claimed that as many as 92 percent of feeders in the country suffered less than three hours of load-shedding per day.

Power outages on account of technical failures or overloading of systems, however, have not been included in the data shared by the minister as it was limited to the much-touted load management plan only. People’s problems associated with fragile power transmission and distribution systems are far deeper and agonising than what was portrayed by the government.

For instance, electricity supply during the past 24 or so hours to people living in over 500 feeders of Lahore Electric Power Company (LESCO) has been suspended due to tripping of the system, involving malfunctioning of low-quality and overloaded power transformers.

One of the glaring examples of this connection has been Tajbagh, Fatehgargh, and surrounding areas, where about one million people live. Most of these localities have been out of power since the early hours of Saturday. Their suffering started with the toppling of the whole distribution system, and now they are braving extreme fluctuations in the power supply, damaging their electrical appliances. Although, attempts have been made by the power utility to bifurcate areas by setting up an independent Tajbagh feeder in a hurry, such a half-baked solution without the installation of augmented hardware proved a futile exercise.

The end result for people living in such areas has been unimaginable misery in the absence of vital energy supplies, as power failures are persistently testing people’s patience in an election year amid sweltering heat.

It is understandable that extreme heat can result in the overloading of distribution network, leading to rolling blackouts. But a lack of proper customer service and inimical attitude of local staff left people in the lurch in the absence of a sustained power supply.

Commenting on power failures, the federal minister said on Saturday that intense heat has been affecting the power distribution system, causing outages. Keeping such disturbances in mind, the staff of power utilities is kept on high alert. He claimed that these officials are addressing the complaints of masses despite having limited resources.

He also claimed that uninterrupted power was being provided to the industry located at independent feeders, Mixed Industrial Feeders, and commercial market-dominated feeders.