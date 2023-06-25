Trade with Pakistan set to exceed $1bn: Uzbek envoy

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan Ambassador Oybek Ismanov on Saturday said the trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan would surpass USD1 billion, which is currently USD150 million, in the wake of transit trade and preferential trade agreement (TTPTA) implemented in March this year.

Uzbekistan Ambassador Oybek Usmanov was speaking at his country’s embassy to observe the day of journalism in his country.

He recalled that Uzbekistan-Pakistan Inter-governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation (IGC) was held in February this year in Tashkent.

He said the transit trade and preferential trade agreements, which became effective since March this year, allowed to reach the bilateral trade volume to $150 million. The roadmap agreement to increase bilateral trade up to US$1 billion was signed during the IGC meeting and the next step would be the signing of roadmap on industrial cooperation, he added. The envoy said the foreign policy of new Uzbekistan has led to fundamental changes in the political atmosphere in Central Asia and to the recognition of close interconnectivity with South Asia and interdependence at the sub-regional and global levels. Meanwhile, Mahmood-ul-Hassan Khan, regional expert on Central Asia, South Caucasus and Middle East, told the guests that Central Asia Uzbek newspaper under the title “Taraqqi” appeared on June 27, 1906 in Tashkent, which was the first ever newspaper of the region.

He said likewise, the first-ever newspaper in Urdu by the name ‘Jam-e-Jahan Numa’ was published in 1822 in Kolkatta, and Daily Jang Urdu newspaper was published in 1939 in New Delhi, then Daily Imroze in Urdu was launched in Lahore in 1947. He said journalists play an important role in the society as a source of news, information and opinion, adding that they provide an important public service by uncovering the truth and holding the powerful accountable. He said one of the most important roles of journalism is to educate people about the world, help them understand their place in society and ongoing events. “Journalism is an important pillar of democracy and any statehood, because it promotes human rights and freedom of the press.” He further said journalism promotes democracy by providing a platform for citizens to share their voices, adding that journalists across the world face serious risks and threats every day, just for doing their jobs – reporting the news and bringing information to the public. Referring to the upcoming presidential elections in Uzbekistan, Ambassador Usmanov said the renewed basic law unites society around the idea of building a new Uzbekistan. “It states that Uzbekistan’s foreign policy is based on the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity of states, non-use of force or threat of force, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and norms of international law,” he added. He said Uzbekistan pursues a peaceful foreign policy aimed at developing bilateral and multilateral relations with states and international organizations. Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s international initiatives have received broad support from the international community. APP Managing Director Mohammad Asim Khichi said that journalists can influence policies and transform the institutions.