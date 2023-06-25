PPP to shock rivals in elections: Zardari

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari addresses a press conference held at CM House in Karachi, on May 11, 2022. — PPI

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has said that whoever is willing to reconcile with the party, he will go to him.

He said the party would shock the opponents with election results.

During his stay in Lahore, talks between the PPP and PMLQ have progressed for an electoral alliance.

Sources confirm the position of Asif Zardari, who is active on the political front of Punjab, that the PMLQ has been a part of the PPP government and it will remain so in the future.