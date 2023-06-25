Lack of facilities at PIMS irks patients

ISLAMABAD: Despite receiving funds of billions of rupees from the federal government, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, is in shambles as patients are being referred to private health facilities for treatment, including diagnostic labs for blood, urine culture and PCR tests, while the radiology department ran out of x-ray films, it emerged on Saturday.

The largest public-sector hospital in the capital has been without an MRI machine for the last several months. Now patients and their attendants were being asked to take pictures of their X-rays as hospital ran out of X-ray films, patients alleged. They said many doctors were not accepting the X-ray images on cell-phones and asked them to get X-ray done from private diagnostic centers.

On the other hand, despite a heatwave in the federal capital, malfunctioning of air-conditioning system in several wards, including the emergency department and OPDs at PIMS Islamabad, also endangered the lives of patients, attendants and medical staff of the hospital.

“Today, I went to get the X-ray of my fractured leg done but to my surprise, I was told that a physical copy of X-ray was not available as hospital ran out of X-ray films. I was told by the radiology department to take a picture of X-ray image and then show it to orthopedic surgeon,” Muhammad Iftikhar, a patient at PIMS, said.

Iftikhar claimed that when he showed the X-ray on his cell-phone to the orthopedic surgeon, the doctor said the picture was not clear and advised him to get the X-ray done from some private diagnostic centre and bring him the X-ray so that treatment could be started.

Several other patients claimed that several diagnostic tests were not being performed at the PIMS diagnostic lab, including blood and urine culture, as well as PCR tests, and they were being asked to get them done from private diagnostic labs.

One patient, who requested anonymity, claimed that he had to pay thousands of rupees to the lab of a private hospital for biopsy of his son, who was HIV positive as the facility was not available at the PIMS.

Similarly, several implants were not available at the orthopedic department of PIMS as Sehat Sahulat Programme was not providing the equipment and funds for them, patients and doctors claimed, adding that due to lack of implants and equipment, surgeries and procedures were not being done at the PIMS.

Situation at the emergency department of PIMS is also bad where only a few patients of dog-bite are given first dose of Anti-Rabies Vaccine. Several patients are turned away as hospital only offers first dose of the ARV to a handful of patients. “They also lack immunoglobulin, which is necessary in third-degree wounds in case of dog-bite”, a paramedical staff at PIMS said.

Fed-up with the maladministration, lack of facilities for patients and medical staff, Young Doctors Association held a protest at the hospital and demanded health authorities take measures to improve the administrative affairs at PIMS.

“PIMS has been facing the worst kind of maladministration for the last many months. At the moment, the hospital is being run by a caretaker executive director, who is unable to do his job effectively. Due to maladministration, patients are being forced to seek medical treatment from private hospitals,” an office-bearer of Young Doctors Association told The News.

The YDA office-bearer, who requested anonymity due to fear of victimisation from the administration, claimed that the hospital had been run on an ad hoc basis for the last several months and the current executive director had been given look-after charge, who was incapable of running the affairs of the hospital effectively.

“This hospital needs a permanent, competent executive director as well as administrative and financial autonomy to provide health facilities to masses. Despite being given billions of rupees, patients are forced to get their diagnostics done from private labs, purchase most of the medicines from private pharmacies and run from pillar to post for health services, which is quite shameful,” he added.

The Executive Director of PIMS, Dr Rana Imran Sikandar, said Public Works Department (PWD) had to complete Rs2 billion project of central air-conditioning of PIMS by June 30, 2023 but so far it could not be done. He conceded that everybody suffered due to a heatwave in the capital city. Regarding X-ray films, he said films were being imported for the latest X-ray machines installed at the radiology department and due to an increase in the cost of X-ray films because of dollar-rupee disparity, vendor was unable to provide the films. As far as most of the basic pathological tests, he said blood and urine culture tests were being performed at PIMS but conceded that some of the sophisticated tests were not being performed. “We are facing a shortfall of Rs1.2 billion in terms of utilities and medicines. We need more funds and financial autonomy to bring this health facility at par with other leading tertiary-care health facilities,” Dr Rana Imran Sikandar said.