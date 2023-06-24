Minister reviews health facilities at THQ

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Minister for Primary Health and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir has informed that Chief Minister, Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi has approved special budget for Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), Murree. The hospital has been restored to its original capacity of 82 beds and posted 14 more nurses for providing quality medical facilities to the large number of visitors going there from all over the country throughout the year as well as for the local population, says a press release.

The minister told that the operation theatre of the hospital will be made functional within a week time and dialysis of kidney patients will be started from June 15. All consultants and doctors have been bound to remain on duty in view of the tourists rush during the summer vacation and Eid holidays, he added.

The minister said that round the clock presence of doctors and staff was being ensured in all the departments of the hospital including maternity and paediatrics departments and in the pathology lab so that patients did not have to wait unduly.

The minister directed for posting more staff at the slip issuance counter to avoid rush of the patients.

The minister informed that Basic Health Units in Murree were also being improved to curtail pressure on THQ.

Minister for Primary Health and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir visited THQ Murree. He inspected OPD, pathology lab, dental clinic and X-ray room. He himself examined sugar level of a number of patients.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that all the hospitals across Punjab including those in Murree and Kotli were being monitored by him through video link while remaining in Lahore. He said that the caretaker government was making best possible efforts for ensuring provision of quality public health facilities to the common citizens.