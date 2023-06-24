Poems that brighten your life

Khush Mazaj Dost is a poetry collection written by Faiza Batool containing verses celebrating friendship and constancy. The reader can feel the warmth and friendship in most of the poems.

This wonderful book celebrates friendship. There are poems on the joys of companionship and consolation. It brings a smile to your face and offers positive affirmations for difficult times.

Some poems say when friends are apart from each other for whatever length of time, it is a difficult period for the two of them. They go through their normal routines without each other. Each one may miss the qualities that the other contributed to the friendship.

When absence makes the heart grow fond. This may be an opportunity for each of them to realize how important each one is to the other’s life. They miss each other, and long for the time when they can be together again.

One can find solace and connection through this collection of poems about missing a friend. These poems explore the emotions and feelings of longing for a friend who is no longer present in our lives and the enduring power of friendship. You may meet a person and instantly know that you will be best friends forever. Other friendships develop over an extended period.

There are poems that lift your spirits when you miss loved ones very much. Some tell loss is such an awful experience; sometimes you have to experience bad times to know how a good time feels. However, the poet remembers the good times to be able to look back and smile.

The poet tells us that friends are the people who you can always count on. A few will show up for you in an instant. They never fail to help you, and are the first people you get on the phone whenever you may need advice. Friends make your life very charming and beautiful.

Some verses describe a loving friendship as a close and affectionate relationship between two individuals who care deeply for each other. A busy life does not get in the way.

What is more, friendship involves a strong emotional bond, mutual respect, support, and understanding, and may include activities such as spending time together, sharing personal experiences and feelings, and providing encouragement and comfort in times of need.

There are verses that stress human beings need meaningful social connections to survive. In fact, social connections leave a great impact on our mental and physical well-being. Knowing that we have friends to lean on and care for us makes us feel confident and assured.

This book celebrates all the nuances of friendship and life, offering practical observations and advice for the many threads that elevate us. Many poems in this collection are insightful in rhyming style. Others are meditative and serious, just like life.