Establishment of food authority hailed

Islamabad:President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that the establishment of Food Authority in federal capital is a good step. Islamabad Chamber will provide full support to the authority and restaurants in implementation of food standards and will manage training of the staff related to the food sector, says a press release.

He expressed these views while addressing a training workshop for the staff of hotels and restaurants in Islamabad organised by Islamabad Chamber and Food Authority.

He said that Islamabad as the federal capital has global recognition, ambassadors, guests and other people from all over the world are constantly coming to this city, so we need to focus on improving the quality here at every level. The food sector is very important to the identity of any city. He said, “I am glad that the government has taken the best step to set up a functioning Food Authority which will ensure enforcement of food standards.”

He said that the Islamabad Chamber will organise staff training in collaboration with the Food Authority. In this regard, short-term training will be given to the staff by the Punjab Food Authority. All hotels and restaurants should ensure the participation of their staff. He said, “I am aware that the authority lacks funds, we demand from the government that the funding of this institution should be ensured in any case.” He said that taking photos during the raids of hotels and restaurants by the Food Authority and sharing them on social media is tantamount to defaming the name of the respective brand, it should be banned.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Food Authority Dr. Tahira Siddique said that as a regulator, the main task of Food Authority is to ensure the implementation of SOPs. If the staff of hotels and restaurants pay attention to some basic points, this problem can be solved. She said that the authority has prepared 24-point SOPs which will be provided to all hotels and restaurants. Mosquito repellent spray should be ensured after closing the outlet concerned. The medical tests of the staff should be done in a timely and continuous manner, the quality of the food should be ensured. The staff should also take special care of their cleanliness.

She said that photos and videos are taken during raids only to improve the efficiency of the authority and for records. The authority does not release them to social media or the media.