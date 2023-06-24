Power outages coupled with water shortages irk twin cities’ dwellers

Rawalpindi:As twin cities like the rest of the country are facing seriously hot weather, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has failed to maintain a smooth power supply which has also disrupted the water supply in the region.

Tripping, frequent power cuts, and low voltages have exposed the bad performance of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) which disrupted the routine life of the common man. The consumers of Rawalpindi city and cantonment are facing 4 to 6, 6 to 8, 8 to 10, 10 to 12, and in some areas helpless consumers facing power cuts from day to night and night to morning for the past few days.

The residents of the whole city particularly the areas of Adiala Road, Morgha, Gulistan Colony, Bakramandi, Dhamyal, Committee Chowk, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Satellite Town, Dehri, Tali Moori, Jhanda, Scheme-III, Asghar Mall, Waris Khan, Chah Sultan, Mareer Chowk, Lal Kurti, Saddar, Raja Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Sarafa Bazaar, Faizabad, Shah Khalid Colony and several other localities are facing hell like situation for some days. The locals are not only facing frequent power outages, tripping, and low voltages but also facing the worst water shortage in severely hot weather.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) senior officials on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that we have enough electricity according to the set quota but unfortunately, we don’t have a proper infrastructure to maintain the full voltage of electricity. Therefore, consumers are facing frequent power outages, tripping, and low voltages, the officials claimed. The officials also said that over 100 transformers have been damaged in the past two days only.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Deputy Director (Media) Omar Farooq said that they are facing the worst difficulties in supplying water due to frequent power outages, tripping, and low voltages. Tube wells are not operating at full capacity due to power tripping and low voltage, he said. “We have appealed to Iesco officials to provide full voltages of electricity to provide public drinking water in this severe weather,” he appealed. The water supply from Khanpur Dam and Rawal Dam has also been affected due to unannounced load-shedding, he said.

The business community has strongly protested against unannounced power outages in severe hot weather. They said that the business community is already suffering due to the economic crunch and the unannounced load-shedding has added fuel to the fire.

Talking to ‘The News’ consumers belonging to different walks of life protested against Iesco’s bad performance and appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take immediate notice of the situation. They said that people are spending sleepless nights due to the poor performance of Iesco. Muhammad Shahbaz, Nazia Kausar, Andleeb Abbasi, Sitara Awan, Muhammad Rafiq, Naveed Ahmed, and several other consumers said that they are facing unannounced load-shedding, tripping, and low voltages for some days. We are not only facing scorching heat but also facing water shortage due to unannounced power cuts, they denounced.