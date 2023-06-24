14 drug peddlers arrested

Rawalpindi: Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 14 accused besides recovering over 6,135 grams charras, 10 liters liquor, four 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Race Course, Saddar Baroni, Rawat and Chakri police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Sharif, Tahir, Hussain, Rashi, Khalid, Jameel, Akhtar, and Tayyab on recovery of 6,135 grams charras while two accused namely Pervaiz and Tanveer Akhtar were sent behind the bars for having 10 liters liquor.

The spokesman said that Banni, Civil Lines, Airport and Wah Cantt police rounded up Kashif, Saqib Nisar, Iftikhar and Yousaf for possessing four 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.