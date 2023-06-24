 
Saturday June 24, 2023
PIA, Turkish airline renew partnership

By Our Correspondent
June 24, 2023

LAHORE : Pakistan International Airline and a Turkish-based airline renewed their partnership for second term. Pakistan’s national flag carrier has renewed its business partnership with Turkish based airline technology leader Hitit, for a second consecutive five-year term. PIA went into an agreement with Hitit in 2018.