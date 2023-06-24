Dutch envoy keen to build strong linkages with UVAS

LAHORE:Netherlands Ambassador Ms Henny Fokel De Vries called on University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad at City Campus here on Friday. Ms Henny Fokel on this occasion expressed her willingness to build strong linkages and collaboration with UVAS in various areas.

Netherlands ambassador also had a detailed meeting with senior UVAS professors. Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and many administrative officers and faculty members were present in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting put forward various suggestions to collaborate with Netherlands in the areas of exchange faculty and students programme to share their knowledge in Netherlands veterinary institutions to enhance their practical skills.

They also suggested collaborating in research purposes, dairy animal disease control programme for the eradication of blood parasites, development of vaccine production to control deadly disease of livestock, initiate woman leadership programme and food safety etc. Prof Nasim briefed Ms Henny regarding UVAS strong liaison and working relations with different Dutch institutions and organisations for the strengthening livestock sector, dairy and poultry sectors of Pakistan.