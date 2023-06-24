Implementation of rules in all LDA cases ordered

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting of LDA Planning and Design Committee on Friday.

Commissioner Lahore directed the LDA officers to ensure the implementation of prescribed rules in every case. Strict monitoring should be ensured of approved cases for land use and parking space should be allocated according to the Tepa and traffic rules, he said.

LDA DG said the illegal commercialisation and violation of land use should be dealt indiscriminately. Citizens and entrepreneurs should be given all possible facilities under the Ease of Doing Business drive, he said.

The meeting examined all the cases presented according to the rules. Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas gave a briefing about the cases presented for the approval in the meeting.

Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Engineer Tepa Iqrar Hasan, Acting Chief Metro Planning Faisal Qureshi, Director Law Qasim Bhatti and directors town planning attended the meeting.