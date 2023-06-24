Washing of mosques, Eidgahs continues

Lahore Waste Management Company conducted a special washing activity at Data Darbar and washed it with rose water. As per the issued plan, the washing of 178 mosques and Eidgahs continued in all nine towns of the City.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, along with LG&CD Special Secretary Pervez Iqbal visited Pine Avenue cattle market and reviewed the cleanliness arrangement. Special secretary said that 300 cattle markets and sale points were established across the province. Sanitation operations at Pine Avenue Cattle Market and all sale points continue in three shifts. More than 100 workers and more than 50 machines are deployed for cleaning arrangements in the cattle markets of Lahore. As per the spokesperson LWMC, washing of 11 mosques in Allama Iqbal Town and 16 mosques in Samanabad Town was completed whereas the process of washing 32 mosques in Gulberg Town 23 in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town is in process.

LWMC CEO said that 21 mosques would be washed in Ravi Town, 20 in Shalimar Town, 17 in Aziz Bhatti Town, 14 in Wagah Town and 22 mosques in Nishtar Town before Eid.