Directive to improve facilities at cattle markets

LAHORE:Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited Gujrat and Pakpattan on Friday to examine administrative arrangements and other measures taken in cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha.
Wahab Riaz was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and other officials during his inspection visit.
Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Virk briefed him about the administrative matters, cattle markets and Eid prayer arrangements. Wahab Riaz directed the district administration to improve the facilities in cattle markets.
Wahab Riaz also inspected Aziz Bhatti Teaching Hospital, indoor gymnasium and e-Library during his visit. He directed the sports department staff to ensure holding of summer camp for children after Eid holidays.
Earlier, Wahab Riaz visited District Pakpattan where Deputy Commissioner Imtiaz Khichi presented a detailed briefing on administrative, law and order in the district on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Wahab Riaz also discussed various matters, including cattle market, health, education and agriculture related issues during a meeting held at Deputy Commissioner Office. He appreciated the measures taken by district administration. Wahab Riaz also visited shrine of Baba Fareed Ganj Shakar.
