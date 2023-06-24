 
Saturday June 24, 2023
Lahore

PU team wins award

By Our Correspondent
June 24, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab University School of Chemistry's Centre for Research in Ionic Liquids (CRIL) has won the Prime Minister National Innovation Award. The PU team that won the award comprised of Dr Sadia Naz, a young entrepreneur, and recent PhD graduate, along with her supervisor and Director of CRIL, Dr Maliha Uroos.