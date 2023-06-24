US envoy concludes multi-district trip

LAHORE:The US Consul General in Lahore William Makaneole visited three districts of South Punjab, including Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, and Rajanpur. He was accompanied by Political, Economic Officer Kevin Ching and Political Assistant Daim Fazil. During his multiday trip, Makaneole met with DC Muzaffargarh Salman Lodhi, DC RY Khan Shakeel Bhatti, and DC Rajanpur Mansoor Ali Khan. The top district officials briefed the delegation about ongoing development projects, floods, rehabilitation, agricultural landscape, Kacha operation, and governance issues.

The delegation also visited Khawaja Ghulam Farid University in RY Khan, where Vice-Chancellor Prof Tahir Salman warmly welcomed and briefed about the university's progress. Consul General also visited an oil refinery, where he was briefed about refinery operations, storage, and pipeline network. .