US envoy concludes multi-district trip

LAHORE:The US Consul General in Lahore William Makaneole visited three districts of South Punjab, including Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, and Rajanpur. He was accompanied by Political, Economic Officer Kevin Ching and Political Assistant Daim Fazil. During his multiday trip, Makaneole met with DC Muzaffargarh Salman Lodhi, DC RY Khan Shakeel Bhatti, and DC Rajanpur Mansoor Ali Khan. The top district officials briefed the delegation about ongoing development projects, floods, rehabilitation, agricultural landscape, Kacha operation, and governance issues.
The delegation also visited Khawaja Ghulam Farid University in RY Khan, where Vice-Chancellor Prof Tahir Salman warmly welcomed and briefed about the university's progress. Consul General also visited an oil refinery, where he was briefed about refinery operations, storage, and pipeline network. .
LAHORE : Pakistan International Airline and a Turkish-based airline renewed their partnership for second term....
LAHORE:Netherlands Ambassador Ms Henny Fokel De Vries called on University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore...
LAHORE:Youth Parliament and Lahore College for Women University delegations paid a study visit to Punjab Safe Cities...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting of LDA Planning and Design Committee on...
Lahore Waste Management Company conducted a special washing activity at Data Darbar and washed it with rose water. As...
LAHORE:Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited Gujrat and Pakpattan on Friday...