Slow progress of colonisation process of industrial zones irks minister

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer presided over the seventh meeting of the Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) in the committee room of New Minster Block on Friday. 5-point agenda was discussed during the meeting.

Expressing anger on the slowness in the colonisation process of the industrial zones, the minister said that the departments concerned should focus on colonisation instead of making profit by buying and selling plots.

The provincial minister said that the new investment of billions of dollars could be brought in the province by providing facilities to investors. He directed to ensure provision of industrial infrastructure for setting up industries in industrial zones.

SEZA accepted the proposal to give an opportunity to set up factories on void plots in Special Economic Zones. The meeting was informed during the briefing that 10 Special Economic Zones are operational in Punjab, three are in progress while five more Special Economic Zones have been approved.

President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar, Additional Secretary Commerce, CEO PIEDMC and FIEDMC and officers of departments concerned participated in the meeting.