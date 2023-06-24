CS for changing teaching method, exam system

LAHORE:In connection with the successful completion of the middle school programme launched to unlock creativity in students of Danish schools, a ceremony was held under the aegis of the Punjab Danish Schools Authority and the Aga Khan University Examination Board here Friday. The programme aimed to test and develop the creative skills of the students studying in Danish schools.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman attended the event as the chief guest. He said that to improve the education sector, Danish schools were established as a model where quality education was being imparted to the underprivileged students. He mentioned that the teaching methodology and examination system should be changed to make the education sector compatible with the modern requirements. He said that the efforts of the Danish Schools Authority and the Aga Khan University Examination Board to unlock the creativity in the students are commendable. The chief secretary also distributed shields among the principals and programme coordinators of Danish schools.

Punjab Danish Schools Authority Managing Director Ahmar Malik said that the projects of establishing Danish schools in Bhakkar, Taunsa and centre of excellence in Chakwal and Pir Mahal would be completed this year. He said that more than 20,000 students are currently studying in 12 Danish schools in the province and these students are being provided with quality education along with food, uniform, accommodation and other facilities. He said that more than 10,000 students had benefited from the Aga Khan University Examination Board's middle school programme.

Secretary Schools Education Ahsan Waheed and Aga Khan University Examination Board CEO Shehzad Jeeva also spoke on this occasion.