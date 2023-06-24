36,258 cops to perform duty on Eid

LAHORE:Punjab police, on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, has completed its arrangements for the security of Eid gatherings in mosques, Imam bargahs and open places across the province on Eid ul-Azha.

Dr Usman Anwar said that 36,258 officers and officials will perform security duties for Eid prayer gatherings held at 27,355 mosques and Imam bargahs and 775 open places. Moreover, more than 8,000 officers and officials will perform security duties of around 5,000 Eid prayer gatherings in the provincial capital. 2,973 police volunteers, 1,468 special police and 268 QRF teams will also be deployed for security arrangements while 11,967 metal detectors, 263 walk-through gates and 4,921 CCTV cameras will also provide security to Eid gatherings. IG Punjab said that a comprehensive strategy has been formulated for the protection of mosques, Imam Bargahs, Eid gatherings and citizens across the province and additional personnel would also be deployed for the security of parks and recreational places during Eid holidays.