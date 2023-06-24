Third digital parking system activated in City

LAHORE:After successful pilot projects at two parking sites in the provincial capital, the third digital parking system was activated at Moon Market on Friday.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and DC Lahore Rafia Haider inaugurated the Moon Market Parking Site Digital System. Commissioner Lahore checked the operation of the automated system.

LePARK CEO Bilal Feroze Joya and Zindgi/a private bank Chief Officer Nauman Azhar gave a briefing. It was informed in the briefing that four more parking sites are being transferred to the digital system. LePARK developed the systems with the support of the bank on the instructions of Commissioner Lahore. An automated screen will also be installed outside the site and vehicles will enter according to the capacity. Commissioner Lahore said that the digital system will scan the number plate of the vehicle and it cannot be stolen from parking site. The possibility of parking fee pilferage has been eliminated with the automated parking system, he said. The automated digital parking system will increase revenue and improve service delivery. Parking automated system will also be installed at other sites. LePARK will be responsible for the high standards of cleanliness within the parking sites, he informed. On this occasion, traders of Moon Market Anjuman Tajran met with Commissioner Lahore who directed to make surveillance more effective with the help of PSCA and market cameras on the suggestion of traders.