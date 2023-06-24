Portal launched for approval of housing schemes

LAHORE:E-Khidmat centres by PITB has launched another portal for online approval of affordable housing schemes for the convenience of the general public. Now approval of affordable housing schemes of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) will be online. E-Khidmat centres by Government Digital Services wing of PITB are providing important services related to various departments under one roof. However, now in the response to public demand, an online portal has been launched for approval of affordable housing schemes. By registering on this portal and providing all necessary documents online, anyone can request approval for a housing scheme.