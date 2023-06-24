 
close
Saturday June 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Ex-cop’s house ‘attacked’

By Bureau report
June 24, 2023

PESHAWAR: Armed men opened fire on the house of a retired police officer in the posh University Town on Friday, officials said.

They said the attackers wanted to target the house of the neighbours but mistook the building and fired shots on the adjacent house of a retired police officer. Police while taking action arrested three persons. An official said the attackers had some property issue with the neighbours of the former cop.