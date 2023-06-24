 
close
Saturday June 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

KP govt reshuffles 42 officials

By Bureau report
June 24, 2023

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government on Friday reshuffled 42 officials.The reshuffled employees also included three grade 20 officials. Reports said the reshuffle was carried out after permission from the Election Commission of Pakistan.