Minister for making vehicle fitness mechanism more effective

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad has ordered that the mechanism of vehicle fitness certificate should be made more effective.

He said that fitness of government vehicles should also be monitored. After assuming charge of the portfolio of Transport Minister, during his maiden visit to the Transport House, he directed that the project of electric buses should be progressed quickly. ‘I will talk to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi regarding the project of eco-friendly buses’, he vowed. Ibrahim Murad said that the officers of the transport department should travel occasionally on mass transport so that they can find out the grievances of the citizens regarding public transport. During the departmental briefing, Transport Secretary Usman Ali Khan said that work was in progress on 11 development schemes of the transport department across the Punjab.