ECC okays export of 32,000 ton sugar to mills in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee on Friday approved the export of 32,000 metric tonnes of sugar to mills located in Sindh within 60 days. Additionally, a supplementary grant of Rs250 billion was approved to enhance the financial resources of the provinces for the outgoing fiscal year.

For export purposes, the government allocated a sugar export quota of 250,000 MT, with Punjab receiving 61 percent, Sindh receiving 32 percent, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receiving seven percent of the quota.

The distribution of export quotas for sugar mills in Sindh was delayed due to litigation in the Sindh High Court. However, the court allowed the allocation of 48,000 MT out of the total allocated quota of 80,000 MT to 32 sugar mills by the Cane Commissioner, Sindh.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) sought permission from the ministry to export the remaining 2,861 MT of sugar from mills that had received payments but couldn’t export within the stipulated time. The ECC approved the export of the remaining quantity of the sugar quota until July 15, 2023.

In another matter, the ECC was informed that an allocation of Rs10 billion had been made under the heading ‘Ways and Means Advances to Provinces’ during the current fiscal year. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had availed advances amounting to Rs224 billion from Ways and Means till May 24, 2023, exceeding the allocated budget.

To cover the excess expenditure of Rs214 billion and meet the potential future requirements of the provinces during the current fiscal year, a supplementary grant (SG) or technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs250 billion is required.

According to an official press release on Friday, the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, the ECC approved a summary from the Ministry of Commerce, extending the period for the export of sugar quota by sugar mills in Sindh.