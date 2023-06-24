 
Railways staff directed to facilitate passengers

By Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Railways Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Sarfaraz Dogar along with the officers concerned visited the Lahore Reservation Office and reviewed the ongoing works related to the renovation. on the occasion, special orders were given to other officers, including Divisional Commercial Officer Rubab Malik Divisional Executive Engineer Jamshed Ali to improve the facilities for passengers in the reservation office.

DS Railway directed to improve the seats according to the reservation counters by sitting on the ticket booking seats.