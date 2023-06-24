Minister says efforts on to improve TEVTA

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries and Commerce Muhammad Adnan Jalil has said that the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is an important institution for the provision of skilled education and training in the province, which equips youth with various modern technical skills.

“We have to bring this institution to a high-quality standard and to make it capable of preparing a skilled force in the province as per the requirements of the global manpower market,” he added.

The minister said that in order to achieve the goal, he would take all possible steps to improve the standard of TEVTA. He expressed these views in a meeting held on Friday at his office regarding TEVTA wherein he took a briefing regarding the implementation of decisions issued in a previous meeting regarding the improvement of the institution.

On the occasion, the minister directed the authorities concerned to take the reform and professional performance process on fast track for the improvement of the institution and also directed to report him in this regard accordingly.

The minister further said that improving TEVTA and bringing its entire training system according to the contemporary global requirements was his key focus and he wanted the speedy implementation of this agenda with visible results.

On the occasion, he anticipated that the TEVTA head office new building at Hayatabad in Peshawar would be inaugurated soon.