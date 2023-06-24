CS for changing teaching method, exam system

LAHORE: In connection with the successful completion of the middle school programme launched to unlock creativity in students of Danish schools, a ceremony was held under the aegis of the Punjab Danish Schools Authority and the Aga Khan University Examination Board here Friday. The programme aimed to test and develop the creative skills of the students studying in Danish schools.
Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman attended the event as the chief guest. He said that to improve the education sector, Danish schools were established as a model where quality education was being imparted to the underprivileged students.
PESHAWAR: Armed men opened fire on the house of a retired police officer in the posh University Town on Friday,...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government on Friday reshuffled 42 officials.The reshuffled employees also...
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad has ordered that the...
KARACHI: The Preedy police have arrested three officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority for allegedly...
LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz visited Gujrat and Pakpattan on Friday...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee on Friday approved the export of 32,000 metric tonnes of sugar to mills...