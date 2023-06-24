CS for changing teaching method, exam system

LAHORE: In connection with the successful completion of the middle school programme launched to unlock creativity in students of Danish schools, a ceremony was held under the aegis of the Punjab Danish Schools Authority and the Aga Khan University Examination Board here Friday. The programme aimed to test and develop the creative skills of the students studying in Danish schools.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman attended the event as the chief guest. He said that to improve the education sector, Danish schools were established as a model where quality education was being imparted to the underprivileged students.