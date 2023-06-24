Apta asks govt to annul pension rules

MARDAN: Office-bearers of All Primary Teacher Association (Apta), Mardan chapter has demanded the caretaker government to issue the upgradation notification soon and to terminate the pension rules of former education minister Taimur Jhagra immediately.

Addressing a meeting, Apta president Khalid Kamal, provincial spokesperson Taj Muhammad, vice chairman Mahabat Khan, district president ZAwar Khan, general secretary Bakhtzada, Tehsil president Taj Muhammad, Ikram Khan, Abdullah Khan, Iqbal Khan, Mukhtar Gul and other officials said that the pension rules of former education minister Taimur Jhagra should be abolished immediately.

They said that by not allocating money in the budget for upgradation, the caretaker government had violated the constitutional and legal rights of teachers. The speakers said that teachers had not received the upgradation for free, but for this, the teachers had faced teargas, baton charge and jails and endured all kinds of violence.

The speakers said that the caretaker government and the relevant authorities should issue the notification of the upgradation as soon as possible, otherwise the teachers across the province would be forced to come to the red zone again as they had done on October 26, 2022.

They warned that 1,50,000 teachers were ready for a protest call. The speakers appealed to the chief justice of Peshawar High Court and the corps commander Peshawar to force the relevant authorities to issue the notification of their upgradation.