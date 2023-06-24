PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Abida Azeem Afridi has successfully defended her PhD thesis at the History Department of the University of Peshawar (UoP).

A press release said her doctoral research was titled,” The Frontier Crimes Regulation: Origin, Impact and Developments up to 2018.” Her supervisor was Dr Salman Bangash, Chairman, History Department, UoP. The external examiners were Dr Shahbaz Khan, Director, Area Study Centre, UoP, and Dr Syed Waqar Ali Shah, a former chairman of the History Department of the Quaid-e-Azam University , Islamabad.