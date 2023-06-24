Authorities hold public forum in Bannu

BANNU: A public forum was held in Duryoba Wazir Sub-Division Bannu under the supervision of Commissioner Bannu Division Pervez Sabitkhel on Friday.

Civil as well as military officials and elected local representatives attended the event.

The commissioner said efforts were being made to bring Chapari Syedkhel area of Wazir Subdivision on a par with other developed areas of Bannu. He said that all available resources would be used for the development of Chapri Syedkhel in particular and entire Wazir subdivision in general.

The commissioner said that education and health facilities should be made available in the area. He said that one of the major challenges of the area is clean drinking water and the strengthening of the communications network.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan said in his short speech that he was available day and night to solve any problem related to the police department.

Moreover, Commander 116 Brigade Brig Mohammad Tayyab said in his address that all authorities should make joint efforts to provide basic facilities to the residents of Duryoba Wazir subdivision like other areas of Bannu district.