Bail before arrest of 3 PTI leaders confirmed

MARDAN: Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasrullah Khan here on Friday confirmed the bail before arrest of three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.
Sources said that former PTI provincial minister Atif Khan, former lawmakers Iftikhar Ali Mashwami, Abdus Salam Afridi, Malik Shaukat and 40 PTI activists had been booked as per the first information report in connection of damaging a medical store on May 9. The sources added that the FIR was lodged on the complaint of medical store owner Abdus Salam on May 9.
The defense counsels were Riaz Khan Paindakhel, Islam Wardak advocate, Jawad Ali Khan, Sajjad Chishti, Shams-ur-Rehman, Saddam and Abbas Khan. The court confirmed the BBA of former provincial assembly members Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Malak Shoukat and Abdus Salam Afridi.
