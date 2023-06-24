Minister approves varsity’s Rs937m surplus budget

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Law and Higher Education Justice (r) Irshad Qaiser presided over the Senate meeting of Bacha Khan University Charsadda and approved the surplus budget of Rs937.932 million for the year 2023-2024.

The senate was informed about the financial budget of the university as well as the cost saving measures taken by the university. Bacha Khan University, Charsadda had a surplus budget of Rs29 million for the year 2023-2024.

Justice (r) Irshad Qaiser appreciated the financial and austerity measures taken by Bacha Khan University administration. She said that due to better financial strategy, the budget of Bacha Khan University is Rs29 million surplus. The university should continue its financial arrangements in the same way so that in the future too, they present a surplus budget and do not incur losses. She said that universities should focus more on quality education and research so that the students benefit from it.