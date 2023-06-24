PRCS gives cash help to over 5,000 Afghan families

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Habib Malik has said the humanitarian organization has distributed cash assistance to over 5,000 Afghan migrant families residing in the province.

The priority will now be given to Afghan families which are either unregistered or possess only Afghan citizenship cards, as they are considered more deserving, he said.

A press release said the PRCS would collaborate with the Ministry of Safron and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to work together to benefit these families in the areas of health and education.

Habib Malik said the PRCS served the humanity without any discrimination of race, ethnicity, religion and nationality.

He praised Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent National Headquarters, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, in initiating relief activities for Afghan migrant families in the province. He stressed the need for additional measures in health and education for the migrant families.

Secretary General Abidullah Khan said that the Afghan migrant families had previously been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the provision of financial aid to them.

“Today with the collaboration of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, an additional amount of Rs15,000 per family is provided to 350 families,” he added.

The PRCS has already assisted 2.7 million people across the country, he added.

The Ukrainian conflict has posed challenges in receiving humanitarian aid from the International Humanitarian organization. “We believe these organisations will also focus on providing their assistance to the people of Pakistan for the rehabilitation phase,” he hoped.