Man dies from heatstroke

CHARSADDA: A 25-year-old man selling newspapers at a stall at Farooq Azam Chowk died from heatstroke.
It was learnt that one Sajjad Ahmad, who had set up at newspaper stall at Farooq Azam Chowk, collapsed due to severe heat and was taken to a hospital where the doctors confirmed that he had died from heatstroke.
