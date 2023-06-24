Sharjeel orders early repair of water supply line damaged by Red Line bus project

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has taken cognisance of a water supply line damaged in front of the University of Karachi due to the construction of the corridor of the Red Line section of the Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS).

A statement issued on Friday said the minister had asked the officials of TransKarachi, the public sector company constructing the BRTS in the city, to provide complete support and assistance to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) for the pipeline repair work.

He directed the transport secretary and the CEO of TransKarachi to do their best to save the residents of Karachi from any hardships that might occur due to the damaged water line.

Memon acknowledged that the provision of potable water was an important cause, and the officials concerned should maintain close coordination with the KWSB officials and other relevant agencies to make sure that the construction of the Red Line corridor did not cause any more harm to the water supply lines.

Afterwards, CEO TransKarachi Tufail Ahmed Palejo and the company’s general manager, Pir Sajjad, established contact with the officials concerned of the KWSB and assured them of their fullest support for the repair of the pipeline.

The officials of TransKarachi and the KWSB visited the damaged portion of the pipeline to ensure that the leakage of water had been plugged.

TransKarachi has been providing the fullest assistance to the KWSB to ensure the early completion of the damaged water supply line. In this connection, Chief Engineer KWSB Mansoor Siddiqui has been in touch with the senior government officials.

The provincial minister said the Red Line corridor was a comprehensive mass transit project being built in Karachi, and efforts were underway to complete it as early as possible.

Maximum care was being taken to ensure that important utility lines in the area, including that of the KWSB, were not damaged due to the construction of the Red Line bus corridor. But in case of any damage, he said, swift and close inter-agency coordination would ensure that the repair work was undertaken without any delay.