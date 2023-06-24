Pak girls clinch badminton gold medal

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan won gold medal in badminton women’s doubles in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin on Friday.

In the men’s doubles, Nosherwan and Arif Raja took silver medal.

In the badminton event played at the Messe Berlin, the pair of Faiza and Naheen won gold by defeating Uzbekistan’s pair 21-5, 21-17, Malaysia’s pair 21-14, 21-6 and Kyrgyzstan’s pair 21-12, 21-13.

Faiza and Naheen said that they were very happy that their hard work paid dividends. “Our coaches played an important role in our success.

We will try our level best to build on the success in future events,” they said. In the men's unified doubles event of badminton, Pakistan won silver medal after defeating Paraguay and Macau. However, Pakistan suffered a defeat against Hong Kong 16-21 and 18-21 in the final.