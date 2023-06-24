Delay in players central contract likely

LAHORE: The national cricketers' central contracts may be delayed due to recent changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) hierarchy.

Discussions regarding the central contracts had commenced earlier this month between the team management and selection committee. However, the matter was put on hold due to the election of PCB Chairman, scheduled for June 27.

Sources said that after the appointment of the new chairman, several changes are anticipated within the PCB, including personnel and policy modifications.

It is likely that the structure of the central contracts will be altered, although a 25 percent increase in retainers is being considered.

The PCB is also contemplating whether to continue awarding separate contracts for white-ball and red-ball cricket.

As a result of retirement, veteran batter Azhar Ali will be excluded from the list of centrally-contracted players. Additionally, Fawad Alam, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, and Zahid Mehmood are also expected to lose their contracts.

On the other hand, players such as Iftikhar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir, and Zaman Khan may be included in the list of centrally-contracted players.

Sources further said that fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah could be promoted.

The current central contracts for cricketers are set to expire on June 30.