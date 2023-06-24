Pakistan to be without foreign coaches in Asian Champions Trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided that Greenshirts will participate in the Asian Champions Trophy without the services of any foreign coach, The News learnt on Friday.

The championship is to be played in Chennai, India, from August 3 to 12.

Informed sources said that neither Siegfried Aikman nor Roelant Oltman will coach the Pakistani team.

The performance of Pakistan senior and junior teams has recently improved. Pakistan qualified for Junior World Cup 2023.

The sources did not give any reason why the services of foreign coaches are not being hired for this important tournament.

They said the PHF expected that the methods of training and coaching adopted during the tenure of foreign coaches proved successful and Pakistan would continue to win.

Asian Games will be held in China in September and October, which is also the qualifying rounds for the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Asian Hockey Federation has announced the schedule of the Asian Champions Trophy.

Pakistan will play their first match against Malaysia on August 3, against Korea on August 4, Japan on August 6, China on August 7, and India on August 9.

The final of the event will be played on August 12.

The training camp of the shortlisted players for the national hockey team to participate in the Asian Champions Trophy is going on at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.