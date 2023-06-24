Asim, Ahsan, Ashab in HSC International quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan, Ahsan Ayaz,and Ashab Irfan moved into the quarterfinals of the HSC International Open in the United States on Friday.
Second seed Asim overpowered unseeded Noor Zaman 9-11, 11-5, 11-4, 5-11, 11-2 in 75 minutes in the pre-quarterfinals.
Unseeded Ahsan stunned third seed Alfredo Avila from Mexico 11-3, 11-4, 11-3 in 19 minutes and unseeded Ashab won against seventh seed Josue Enriquez from Guatemala 11-7, 11-6, 4-11, 9-11, 11-7 in 63 minutes.
However, wildcard entrant Hamza Sharif lost to Bernat Jaume from Spain 9-11, 6-11, 11-4, 8-11 in 46 minutes.
Asim is to face Alejandro Reyes from Mexico, Ahsan is up against Alejandro Enriquez from Guatemala, and Ashab is drawn against Bernat Jaume from Spain in the quarterfinals.
WASHINGTON: The Qatar Investment Authority is poised to buy a minority stake in the group that owns Washington...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan won gold medal in badminton women’s doubles in the Special Olympics...
PARIS: The United States will host the expanded 32-team Club World Cup in 2025, governing body FIFA announced...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination has decided to escalate its efforts to have a...
LAHORE: The national cricketers' central contracts may be delayed due to recent changes in the Pakistan Cricket...
Teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to England´s squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia as...