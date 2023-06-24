Asim, Ahsan, Ashab in HSC International quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan, Ahsan Ayaz,and Ashab Irfan moved into the quarterfinals of the HSC International Open in the United States on Friday.

Second seed Asim overpowered unseeded Noor Zaman 9-11, 11-5, 11-4, 5-11, 11-2 in 75 minutes in the pre-quarterfinals.

Unseeded Ahsan stunned third seed Alfredo Avila from Mexico 11-3, 11-4, 11-3 in 19 minutes and unseeded Ashab won against seventh seed Josue Enriquez from Guatemala 11-7, 11-6, 4-11, 9-11, 11-7 in 63 minutes.

However, wildcard entrant Hamza Sharif lost to Bernat Jaume from Spain 9-11, 6-11, 11-4, 8-11 in 46 minutes.

Asim is to face Alejandro Reyes from Mexico, Ahsan is up against Alejandro Enriquez from Guatemala, and Ashab is drawn against Bernat Jaume from Spain in the quarterfinals.