Ceremony held to celebrate Olympic Day

ISLAMABAD: A colourful ceremony was held under the umbrella of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to celebrate the Olympic Day here at the Rawal Lake Friday.

Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui, Olympian Ahmad Ali Khan, Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA) interim committee secretary and Pakistan Rowing Federation chairman Rizwanul Haq, Army Sports Directorate Major Irfan Younis, national athletes, officials, children and personalities from different walks of life also attended the event.

A fun-run was held where kids participated in the race. A freshly prepared cake with Olympic Rings on it was cut as well as a tree plantation ceremony was held.

The Olympic Day is celebrated worldwide on June 23 of each year to commemorate the birth of the Modern Olympics that were held in Paris back in June 1894.

“To celebrate the day is one of the key events of our annual calendar where we engage with partners for the promotion of Olympism in the community”, Sadaf said.

Thousands of people of all ages participated in sporting and cultural activities, such as fun-runs, exhibitions, music, tree plantation, beach cleaning and educational seminars.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) also regularly celebrates the Olympic Day every year.