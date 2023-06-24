Spain, Morocco under fire over migrant sea rescues

MADRID: Activists on Friday criticised Madrid and Rabat for failing to act faster to help migrants trying to reach Spain by boat, after at least two people died this week.

Spanish campaign group Caminando Fronteras, which takes calls from migrants or their loved ones about boats in distress, says 37 people are missing after their vessel sank on Wednesday.

Spanish rescue services say that two people, a man and a child, died and 24 people were rescued in the disaster which took place about 160-km off the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

Neither the Spanish rescue team nor Morocco, which took charge of the survivors, have confirmed the presence of any other passengers.

But there was growing criticism on Friday of both countries for what campaigners say are longstanding flaws in their approach to saving migrants in distress. Helena Maleno, of Caminando Fronteras, said it took 17 hours after the vessel sent out its distress call for a Spanish rescue aircraft and a Moroccan navy vessel to arrive.

She told Spanish broadcaster Canal Sur that the Spanish plane located the vessel -- an inflatable raft -- at around 8 pm on Tuesday evening.

They decided that it was for Morocco to intervene, but it was hours before they actually contacted the authorities there -- and Morocco took hours more before acting, she added.

And all this “as people were panicking on an inflatable raft, without having eaten, exhausted”, said Maleno.

Radio Cadena Ser broadcast a recording of the pilot who first spotted the vessel and who spoke of “around 50 people on board”.