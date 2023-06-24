31 die in abandoned South African gold mine

JOHANNESBURG: At least 31 people, suspected to be illegal miners, are believed to have died last month in an abandoned South African gold mine, the government said on Friday.
The deaths occurred in the ventilation shaft at an abandoned site in the gold mining town of Welkom, 260-km from Johannesburg, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said.
The fatalities are believed to be illegal miners who had come from neighbouring Lesotho, a tiny kingdom completely surrounded by South Africa, it said.
“We are receiving reports that other suspected illegal miners have assisted in retrieving in at least three bodies, so 28 are believed to still be underground,” DMRE spokesman Ernest Mulibana told AFP.
The deaths possibly happened on May 18, although the cause remains unknown.
A search team has not been dispatched to the shaft for safety reasons, Mulibana said.
