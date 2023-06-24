France estimates up to 35,000 summer heat deaths since 2014

PARIS: Between 30,000 and 35,000 people have died from the effects of summer heat in France since 2014, the country´s public health agency said in an estimate released on Friday.

Although heat deaths are often associated with the elderly, “a significant proportion -- one-third -- were of people aged under 75,” Sante Publique France (SPF) found in a study.

France has seen more frequent heatwaves in recent years, especially in 2019 and 2022, as the effects of climate change make the phenomena more frequent -- without it being possibly to directly attribute any individual episode to global warming.

Last year alone, SPF tallied 3,000 excess deaths during three separate heatwaves. “Exposure for the general population on hot days outside heatwaves... is often seen as presenting no health dangers, when in fact it is also associated with increased risk of death,” the authors wrote.