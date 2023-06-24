Moscow strikes kill ‘huge’ number of Wagner forces: chief

MOSCOW: The chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner on Friday accused Moscow´s military leadership of ordering strikes on their camps and killing a “huge” number of forces.

“We were ready to make concessions to the defence ministry, surrender our weapons,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a furious audio message released by his spokespeople.

“Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps.”Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Kremlin’s rationale for invading Ukraine was based on lies concocted by his perennial adversary - the army’s top brass.

Prigozhin, whose frequent tirades on social media belie his limited role in the war as head of the Wagner private military company, has for months been openly accusing Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, of rank incompetence.

But on Friday he for the first time dismissed Russia’s core justifications for invading Ukraine on Feb 24 last year in what it calls a “special military operation”, in a video clip released on Telegram by his press service.

“There was nothing out of the ordinary happening on Feb 24 ... the Defence Ministry is trying to deceive society and the president and tell us a story about how there was crazy aggression from Ukraine and that they were planning to attack us with the whole of NATO,” Prigozhin said, calling the official version “a beautiful story”.

“The war was needed ... so that Shoigu could become a marshal ... so that he could get a second ‘Hero’ (of Russia) medal. The war wasn’t needed to demilitarise or denazify Ukraine.”

Sitting on a chair with a giant black Wagner flag behind him, Prigozhin said the war had also been needed to enrich the ruling elite who, he said, were not satisfied with the commercial potential of part of Ukraine’s Donbas region that Moscow seized control of in 2014 via a proxy separatist force. “The task was to divide material assets (in Ukraine),” he said. “There was massive theft in the Donbas, but they wanted more.”

Wagner spearheaded Russia’s capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut last month, and Prigozhin has used its battlefield success - achieved at enormous human cost - to publicly criticise Moscow with seeming impunity.

He has not, however, criticised President Vladimir Putin, on whose support he ultimately depends.