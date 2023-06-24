Beijing issues highest heat alert as north China swelters

BEIJING: China issued its highest-level heat alert for northern parts of the country on Friday as the capital baked in temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

A day earlier Beijing logged its hottest June day since records began with the mercury edging up to 41.1C, breaking a record set in 1961.

The city is accustomed to sweltering summers but temperatures across China have been unusually high in recent months, with scientists saying the heat is being exacerbated by climate change. On Friday morning, 185 red alerts were issued across swathes of northern and eastern China including Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and the bordering provinces of Hebei and Shandong.

The red warning is the highest in a four-tier system.

It is the first time since 2014 that the red alert has been used in Beijing, according to government weather services.

Many neighbouring areas had already been on a red alert by Thursday.