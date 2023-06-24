19 dead, thousands seek shelter in S Asia monsoon floods

KATHMANDU: At least 19 people are dead after floods triggered by South Asia´s annual monsoon, with a week of relentless rains forcing thousands of people to seek shelter in India.
Floods are common and cause widespread devastation during the treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability.
The toll from flooding and landslides last weekend in Nepal had risen to 14 by Friday, with more than two dozen still missing, according to officials.
“Search and rescue teams are still on the ground,” Dhruba Bahadur Khadka, a spokesman for the country´s national disaster authority, told AFP on Friday.
Four others were killed after flooding in landslides in India´s remote Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh near the Chinese border, disaster management authorities there said Thursday.
Authorities in neighbouring Assam state said one person had died in flood waters by Thursday evening, with more than 1,300 villages inundated.
