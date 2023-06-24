UN convoy crosses from Syria regime areas to Idlib

AN NAYRAB, Syria: United Nations aid transited on Friday from regime-controlled northwest Syria to rebel-held areas for the first time since a devastating February earthquake, an AFP correspondent and a humanitarian official said.
The correspondent saw the 10-truck convoy reach rebel-held Al-Nayrab in Idlib province from the direction of regime-held Saraqib, headed for storage facilities near the Turkish border.
The last such convoy was in January, according to a humanitarian official in Idlib who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
The trucks were covered with banners bearing the name and logo of the UN World Food Programme, the correspondent said.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Twitter the “cross-line convoy is underway, carrying UN humanitarian supplies” to northwest Syria.
A February 6 earthquake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria, including areas of the war-torn country´s Idlib region that are controlled by jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).
Around three million of people, most of whom have been displaced by Syria´s war, live in HTS-controlled parts of the Idlib region.
On February 10, President Bashar al-Assad´s regime said it had approved the delivery of humanitarian aid directly from government-held territory to rebel areas, but HTS head Abu Mohammed al-Jolani refused assistance through such a route.
